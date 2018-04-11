Warriors to Face Spurs in First Round of 2018 NBA Playoffs

The Warriors will face the Spurs in the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs.

It’ll be a postseason rematch of old friends this weekend, when Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs come to the Bay Area to face Steve Kerr and the Warriors in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

A 122-98 loss at New Orleans on Wednesday night dropped the Spurs (47-35) into the No. 7 seed against the second-seeded Warriors (58-24), who ended their season Tuesday night with a loss at Utah.

The Warriors and Spurs met four times in the regular season, with the Warriors winning the first three games: 112-92 on Nov. 2 at San Antonio, 122-105 on Feb. 10 in Oakland and 11-107 on March 8 in Oakland.

The Spurs prevailed in the final meeting this season, 89-75, on March 19 at AT&T Center in San Antonio.

The Warriors and Spurs met last May in the Western Conference Finals, with the Warriors sweeping the series in four games.

Though the Spurs are making their 21st consecutive postseason appearance, this is the first season since 1998-99 in which they failed to win 50 games.

Kerr spent four seasons toward the end of his playing career under Popovich in San Antonio. The Spurs won the NBA Finals in two of those four seasons.