Video: Watch a Livestream From Burning Man

If you didn't make it to Burning Man this year, you can still check out what's going on at the playa thanks to a 24-hour livestream straight from Black Rock City.

As of 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, the stream was showing different scenes from the playa, but then went offline at about 2:02 p.m.

"For those who can’t be on the playa in person, we’re pleased to offer this live stream straight from Black Rock City," the organizers from Burning Man say on their website.

The stream went live on Sunday, the day the fetsival opened, and will continue through Sept. 3, when the effigy is burned.