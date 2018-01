A large water leak caused flooding outside student housing at San Jose State University on Sunday. (Jan. 28, 2018)

A water leak from what appeared to be a broken pipe caused flooding outside student dorms at San Jose State University on Sunday evening, according to university police.

The leak occurred on the east side of the downtown San Jose campus near student housing complexes, SJSU police said.

It was not clear what caused the leak. No injuries were reported.