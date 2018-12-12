Water Main Break Near San Mateo County Government Center - NBC Bay Area
Water Main Break Near San Mateo County Government Center

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 3 hours ago

    Water Main Break Near San Mateo County Government Center
    A water main breakage was reported near Bradford Street and Winslow Street in Redwood City near the San Mateo County Government Center. (Dec. 12, 2018)

    Officials are investigating a water main break that has shut down the streets near the San Mateo County Government Center in Redwood City early Wednesday morning.

    The break closed the intersection of Bradford Street and Allerton Street, though the exact location of the rupture is unknown.

    It is believed the government offices, including the county jail and sheriff's office, will be affected as officials will need to dig up the road to locate the rupture.

    No additional information was immediately available. 

