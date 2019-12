Water rushes down a San Francisco street following a water main break. (Dec. 3, 2019)

A broken water main sent water rushing down a street in San Francisco Tuesday morning.

The water main break is located in the area of 18th Avenue and Noriega Street in the Inner Sunset.

Last week, three water mains broke in the Potrero Hill area of San Francisco.

This is a breaking news story. Details may change as more information becomes available.