Water Main Break Triggers Flooding, School Closure in San Mateo

By Brendan Weber

Published 3 hours ago

    A large water main break triggered flooding in San Mateo Thursday morning, forcing the closure of a school, according to police.

    The water main break occurred in the area of South El Camino Real and Notre Dame Avenue, police said.

    Footage from the scene captured water pouring into what appears to be a parking lot for St. Matthew Catholic Church. Nearby St. Matthew Catholic School was closed as a result of the flooding.

    Police have closed lanes of traffic in the area while crews deal with the break.

    The public is asked to avoid the area.

    Further information was not available.

