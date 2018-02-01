Wayne: Raiders' Cooper Appeared Slower in 2017

Before the 2017 season, Raiders wideout Amari Cooper (No. 89) added weight through strength training. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Every Raiders fan knows wide receiver Amari Cooper had a disappointing season in 2017.

The cause for his downturn, however, is uncertain.

It could have been the offensive scheme and play-calling by coordinator Todd Downing. It could have been Derek Carr’s troubles. Perhaps Cooper was injured. Maybe defenses were focusing on blanketing him. Obviously, something was different. In 2016 he had 83 catches for 1,153 yards. In 2017, he had 48 catches for 680 yards.

Now there’s another theory, presented by former standout NFL wide receiver Reggie Wayne.

Wayne told Josh Dubow of the Associated Press this week that Cooper’s offseason goal of bulking up and getting stronger between the 2016 and 2017 seasons wasn’t a good idea.

“That can slow you down and make you a little stiff,” Wayne told Dubow. “I don’t think he ran his routes the same. He used to run great routes. This year he seemed like he was more of an 18-wheeler.”

Cooper, in fact, talked about that in training camp last July, when Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com noted the wideout showed up to training camp “noticeably more muscular in his upper body.”

Cooper told Gutierrez that he had put on about seven pounds through weight training, and thought it would help him cope better with the long NFL season.

“You actually do get faster when you get stronger, in your lower body,” Cooper told Gutierrez. “I always get bigger in the offseason because I’m training. Hopefully, it translates on to the field.”

It will be interesting to see if the Raiders’ new coaching staff – especially head coach Jon Gruden and offensive coordinator Greg Olson – see the same thing on film that Wayne has seen, and ask Cooper to come in a little lighter for 2018.