Weapons Stolen From ATF Agent's Vehicle in Oakland: Sources - NBC Bay Area
Weapons Stolen From ATF Agent's Vehicle in Oakland: Sources

The agent's vehicle was parked outside the Oakland Federal Building when it was broken into, sources said

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 53 minutes ago

    Weapons and other items were stolen from a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent's vehicle in Oakland, sources tell NBC Bay Area.

    The incident occurred Tuesday. The ATF agent's vehicle was parked outside the Oakland Federal Building when it was broken into, sources said.

    ATF spokeswoman Ginger Colbrum provided the following statement to NBC Bay Area on Thursday:

    “ATF is aware of the theft. We are pursuing all leads to recover the property. We are working with our local partners to find out who is responsible for this theft. It is an ongoing investigation and I can’t comment on specific details. We (ATF) take this matter very seriously."

    No other information was immediately available.

