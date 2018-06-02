Dozens marched across the Golden Gate Bridge Saturday to raise awareness for gun violence on June 2, National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and events are taking place all over the Bay Area in recognition.

"We march across the iconic Golden Gate Bridge to show we are united in the belief that we must do more to stop gun violence," the organizers posted on their Facebook page.

In Redwood City, Mothers Demand Action held a rally to honor the lives lost everyday from gun violence.

The organization works towards gun sense legislation but Sheila Brar, the volunteer spokesperson for Peninsula Chapter of Moms Demand Action, says Saturday's rally is just to honor gun violence victims' lives.

"Ninety-six lives lost each day is 96 too many," Brar said in her bright orange t-shirt.

Wear Orange was inspired by friends of Hadiya Pendleton, a 15-year-old Chicago student killed by gunfire, who decided to honor her life by wearing orange-the color hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves, organizers said.



Santa Cruz Moms Demand Action also held an orange-themed, famiy-friendly morning in John Franks Park in Santa Cruz.