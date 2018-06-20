After a cloudy morning, it warms quickly with sunshine. Meteorologist Kari Hall has the details in the Microclimate Forecast.

The National Weather Service is warning Bay Area residents about potential heat risks as a brief period of scorching weather makes its way toward the region this weekend.

Temperatures in the inland valleys could creep close to 100 degrees Friday and exceed the triple-digit threshold Saturday, according to weather officials.

The NWS advises Bay Area residents to drink plenty of water, wear lightly-colored clothing and hats, reduce the amount of time they spend outside during the hottest times of the day, and take advantage of air-conditioned areas.

Folks are also asked to keep an eye out for the elderly, children and pets to make sure they are finding ways to stay cool.

Saturday is slated to be the hottest day of the week, according to weather officials. Temperatures are expected to cool down Sunday and continue dropping off into the next workweek.