Weeks After Mass Shooting, Gilroy Students Return to School

Just weeks after the mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, the school year is set to start Wednesday in the Gilroy Unified School District, with crisis counselors available at all 15 schools.

The district wants to aid students who might have been at the festival during the shooting or who know people who were shot there. Some students might just feel anxiety given that Christmas Hill Park — the site of the July 28 shooting — is less than a mile away from Gilroy High School.

The district is encouraging parents to talk to their children about the recent mass shootings in Gilroy, El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

On Tuesday, the Santa Clara Board of Supervisors unanimously approved support for federal passage of a comprehensive assault weapons ban. The board also took a step toward a new ordinance that would require the safe storage of firearms inside homes.

The aunt of Keyla Salazar, one of the three people killed in the Gilroy shooting, spoke to the board and begged them to strengthen gun laws.