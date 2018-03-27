Westboro Baptist Church to Protest Alamo Elementary School

The Westboro Baptist Church has planned to protest an elementary school in Alamo Tuesday after the group said the school promotes gender diversity. Pete Suratos reports.

The Kansas-based group planned to picket outside Rancho Romero Elementary school for its gender equality less plan and for allowing a transgender student to put up a bulletin board promoting gender diversity, according to the group's website and multiple Facebook posts.

The school said its focus will be on the student and staff safety.

"We have a plan in place, and are working very closely with law enforcement, to mitigate the impact of the protest on our school," San Ramon Valley Unified School District's Director of Communications Elizabeth Graswich said.



Protesters are planning to meet at 6:00 a.m. and plan to arrive at the school at 8:00 a.m., but they won't be without opposition.

The American Civil Liberty Union said it planned a "Show Up for Trans Youth" counter rally.

No one at ACLU was available for comment but Sandra Collins, Executive Director and Founder of enGender, told NBC Bay Area in a statement: "For many of us who love and support our gender diverse children, the Westboro Baptist Church protest is extremely hurtful, hateful and contrary to the very principles of an inclusive society, especially an our American society."

The Westboro Baptist Church is known for its anti-LGBT beliefs and for holding protests across the country, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.