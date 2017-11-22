Westbrook Goes Off as Thunder Blows Out Warriors

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - NOVEMBER 22: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors works his way around Paul George #13 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of a NBA game at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on November 22, 2017 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)

The Warriors picked the wrong time to show up in Oklahoma City.

Displaying surprisingly low intensity, playing sleepy defense and shooting 41.3 percent Wednesday night, the Warriors were roasted 108-91 by the Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Stephen Curry scored a team-high 24 points and Kevin Durant, making his second trip to OKC since leaving the Thunder for the Warriors in July 2016, totaled 21.

Committing 22 turnovers, off which the Thunder scored 33 points, the Warriors split their four-game road trip and fell to 13-5 this season.

This was the first signature win of the season OKC.

STANDOUT PERFORMER: On a night when none of the visitors shined, Omri Casspi provided good minutes off the bench.

Casspi’s line: 11 points (5-of-7 shooting, including 1-of-1 from deep) and six rebounds. He played 14 minutes and finished plus-5, one of two Warriors to finish in the plus column.

TURNING POINT: It didn’t take long for the Thunder to take control, and they didn’t give it up once they did.

The Warriors trailed 33-26 after one quarter and were down 13 less than four minutes later. With OKC closing the half on an 11-4 run, he Warriors went into halftime down 65-48.

They got no closer than 16 in the second half.

INJURY UPDATE: Warriors: F Kevin Durant (L ankle sprain), listed as probable, was upgraded to available prior to tipoff and inserted into the starting lineup. C Damian Jones is on assignment with the G-League Santa Cruz Warriors.

Thunder: No injuries were listed.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Warriors return to the court Friday night at Oracle Arena, where they face Chicago Bulls. Coverage on NBC Sports Bay Area begins at 6:30, with tipoff scheduled for 7:35.