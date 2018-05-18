A whale carcass was found partially submerged Friday near Jack London Square in Oakland, the Marine Mammal Center said.

Marine Mammal Center officials said they are working with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to develop a plan to tow the carcass to Angel Island State Park so scientists can perform a necropsy, or animal autopsy, to determine the cause of death.

According to the Marine Mammal Center, NOAA received reports on Wednesday that a deceased whale was draped across the bow of a large ship entering the San Francisco Bay.

However, the center said it is unable to confirm whether the whale found in Oakland today is the same animal.

Marine Mammal Center officials said the species, length, age and sex of the whale currently are unknown. They said it's not uncommon for whale carcasses to be found in the San Francisco Bay.





The Marine Mammal Center said it has responded to three other whales so far this year. It said leading causes of death of whales, dolphins and porpoises examined by its research team include blunt force trauma from ship strikes, malnutrition, trauma and entanglement.

The center said it will provide further updates on the whale carcass as more information becomes available.



