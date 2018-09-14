The Bay Area sky featured unusual cloud formations early Friday, prompting several NBC Bay Area viewers to point them out and ask us about them on social media. Meteorologist Rob Mayeda said the cloud formations are called fallstreaks, also known as "hole punch clouds." Here's the definition from the National Weather Service: A fallstreak hole (also known as a "hole punch cloud") is a large circular or elliptical gap that can appear in cirrocumulus or altocumulus clouds. Check out photos of the fallstreaks captured Friday across the Bay Area below.