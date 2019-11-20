When Can You Use California's 'Lemon Law' for a Car Problem?

What to Know California's 'Lemon Law' covers new and used vehicles that are still under the manufacturer's warranty

An automaker / dealership must make a 'reasonable' number of attempts to repair a vehicle before the Lemon Law is used

If you qualify for relief under California Lemon Law, the manufacturer may be required to buy-back or replace your car

NBC Bay Area Responds hears from viewers like you every week who have car trouble.

Some have complaints about relatively new cars that aren't working properly. When the dealership doesn't have a solution right away, many consumers ask us about California's 'Lemon Law', and whether it applies.

The short answer: it depends.

In brief, here's what you need to know about the California Lemon Law, formally known as the Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Actand Tanner Consumer Protection Act:

It covers all new vehicles , as well as used and leased vehicles that are still covered by the manufacturer's new vehicle warranty .

, as well as used and leased vehicles that are still . It only covers vehicles sold or leased in California. So, if you bought your vehicle in another state, it doesn't qualify.

It covers vehicles for the first 18 months after purchase / lease, OR with less than 18,000 miles driven, whichever comes first.

It requires automakers to replace or buy back a vehicle that doesn't function properly, under its written warranty, after a "reasonable" number of attempts.

So, what's "reasonable"? The law doesn't give an exact number, but it does specify some general guidelines: