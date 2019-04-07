When Sharks Open First-Round Series vs. Golden Knights

The Sharks have known who they'll play in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs for a week, and where. Now, they know when they'll face the Vegas Golden Knights.
San Jose will open the postseason with Game 1 on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. PT at SAP Center. Game 2 is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. PT in San Jose, before the series switches to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for Games 3 and 4 on April 14 and April 16.
The series marks the first time the Sharks have had home-ice advantage to open the playoffs in five years. In 2014, San Jose jumped out to a 3-0 series lead over the rival Los Angeles Kings but created a memory Sharks fans would love to forget: a Game 7 loss on home ice.
If it gets that far this time, the Sharks again would have home-ice advantage for a Game 7, on Tuesday, April 23.
Vegas already has ended San Jose's season in the Tank, eliminating the Sharks in Game 6 of the second round last year. Can the Sharks avoid a similar fate?
Here's the full schedule for Sharks-Golden Knights, as well as the rest of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. You can watch the first four games of the Sharks-Golden Knights on NBC Sports California and the MyTeams app.
Sharks vs. Golden Knights
Game 1: Wednesday, April 10, in San Jose, 7:30 p.m. PT (TV: NBCS California)
Game 2: Friday, April 12, in San Jose, 7:30 p.m. PT (TV: NBCS California)
Game 3: Sunday, April 14, in Las Vegas, 7 p.m. PT (TV: NBCS California)
Game 4: Tuesday, April 16, in Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m. PT (TV: NBCS California)
Game 5 (if necessary): Thursday, April 18, in San Jose, time TBD
Game 6 (if necessary): Sunday, April 21, in Las Vegas, time TBD
Game 7 (if necessary): Tuesday, April 23, in San Jose, time TBD
Click here for the full NGL playoff schedule.