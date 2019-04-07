When Sharks Open First-Round Series vs. Golden Knights

Brent Burns #88 of the San Jose Sharks skates on to the ice for their game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on May 6, 2018 in San Jose, California.

The Sharks have known who they'll play in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs for a week, and where. Now, they know when they'll face the Vegas Golden Knights.

San Jose will open the postseason with Game 1 on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. PT at SAP Center. Game 2 is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. PT in San Jose, before the series switches to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for Games 3 and 4 on April 14 and April 16.

The series marks the first time the Sharks have had home-ice advantage to open the playoffs in five years. In 2014, San Jose jumped out to a 3-0 series lead over the rival Los Angeles Kings but created a memory Sharks fans would love to forget: a Game 7 loss on home ice.

If it gets that far this time, the Sharks again would have home-ice advantage for a Game 7, on Tuesday, April 23.

Vegas already has ended San Jose's season in the Tank, eliminating the Sharks in Game 6 of the second round last year. Can the Sharks avoid a similar fate?

Here's the full schedule for Sharks-Golden Knights, as well as the rest of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. You can watch the first four games of the Sharks-Golden Knights on NBC Sports California and the MyTeams app.

Sharks vs. Golden Knights

Game 1: Wednesday, April 10, in San Jose, 7:30 p.m. PT (TV: NBCS California)

Game 2: Friday, April 12, in San Jose, 7:30 p.m. PT (TV: NBCS California)

Game 3: Sunday, April 14, in Las Vegas, 7 p.m. PT (TV: NBCS California)

Game 4: Tuesday, April 16, in Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m. PT (TV: NBCS California)

Game 5 (if necessary): Thursday, April 18, in San Jose, time TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): Sunday, April 21, in Las Vegas, time TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Tuesday, April 23, in San Jose, time TBD

Click here for the full NGL playoff schedule.