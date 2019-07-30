Where You Can Buy #GilroyStrong T-Shirts - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Where You Can Buy #GilroyStrong T-Shirts

Proceeds will be given to the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting victims and their families

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    #GilroyStrong T-Shirts Created to Raise Money for Victims

    Looking for a way to help the victims of the Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting? Multiple locations in Gilroy are selling #GilroyStrong T-shirts for $20 apiece. Proceeds will be dished out to the victims and their families. Ali Wolf reports.

    (Published 31 minutes ago)

    Looking for a way to help the victims of the Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting?

    Multiple locations in Gilroy are selling #GilroyStrong T-shirts for $20 apiece. Proceeds will be dished out to the victims and their families.

    According to the Gilroy Downtown Business Association, people can purchase the T-shirts at the following locations:

    • The T-Shirt Place — 7440 Monterey Rd., Gilroy, California, 95020
    • Windermere Real Estate — 7473 Monterey Rd., Gilroy, California, 95020
    • Cal Silk Screen Printing — 8505 Church St. #4, Gilroy, California, 95020
    • Maria Cid Farmers Insurance Agency — 8010 Wayland Ln., Suite 2F, Gilroy, California, 95020

    Jorge Roacho, owner of The T-Shirt Place, said his business is printing at least 500 shirts.

    "I hope that they can see that everybody can come together regardless of what happens," he said. "Unfortunate events happen. Like the shirt says, Gilroy's strong. This doesn't necessarily mean just Gilroy, but everybody can unite and stay together."

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices