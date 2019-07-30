Where You Can Buy #GilroyStrong T-Shirts

Looking for a way to help the victims of the Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting? Multiple locations in Gilroy are selling #GilroyStrong T-shirts for $20 apiece. Proceeds will be dished out to the victims and their families. Ali Wolf reports.

Looking for a way to help the victims of the Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting?

Multiple locations in Gilroy are selling #GilroyStrong T-shirts for $20 apiece. Proceeds will be dished out to the victims and their families.

According to the Gilroy Downtown Business Association, people can purchase the T-shirts at the following locations:

The T-Shirt Place — 7440 Monterey Rd., Gilroy, California, 95020

Windermere Real Estate — 7473 Monterey Rd., Gilroy, California, 95020

Cal Silk Screen Printing — 8505 Church St. #4, Gilroy, California, 95020

Maria Cid Farmers Insurance Agency — 8010 Wayland Ln., Suite 2F, Gilroy, California, 95020

Jorge Roacho, owner of The T-Shirt Place, said his business is printing at least 500 shirts.

"I hope that they can see that everybody can come together regardless of what happens," he said. "Unfortunate events happen. Like the shirt says, Gilroy's strong. This doesn't necessarily mean just Gilroy, but everybody can unite and stay together."