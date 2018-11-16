Where to Find Cleaner, Filtered Air in the Bay Area

The worst air quality continues due to lack of wind. Rain chances enter the 7 day forecast. Meteorologist Kari Hall has details in the Microclimate Forecast.

Levels of the air quality range from unhealthy to hazardous for Northern California residents due to the wildfire in Butte County.

Cities have opened public spaces to offer relief from the fire smoke.

The Alameda County Health Care for the Homeless says centers such as libraries, shelters and cooling centers, normally used in case of heat emergencies, are equally effective during times of bad air.

ACHCH advises to check to see if these resource centers are open before going.

San Francisco Department of Emergency Management also has a list of respite locations that are open and free to the public below:

North Bay:

Fairfield

Fairfield Civic Center Library - 1150 Kentucky St.

Fairfield Cordelia Library - 5050 Business Center Dr.

Vacaville

Vacaville Public Library – Cultural Center - 1020 Ulatis Drive

Suisun City

Suisun City Library - 602 Pintail Dr.

Rio Vista

Rio Vista Library - 44 South Second St.

Vallejo

John F. Kennedy Library - 505 Santa Clara St.

Springstowne Library - 1003 Oakwood Ave

Santa Rosa

Finley Community Center - 2060 West College Ave.

San Francisco/Peninsula:

San Francisco

Chinatown Branch Library - 1135 Powell Street

Glen Park Branch Library - 2825 Diamond Street

Mission Bay Library - 960 Fourth Street

San Francisco Main Library - 100 Larkin Street

Westfield San Francisco Centre - 865 Market Street

Japantown Center Malls - 1737 Post Street

Stonestown Galleria - 3251 20th Avenue

Dr. George W. Davis Senior Center - 1751 Carroll Avenue

Asian Art Museum - 200 Larkin St

SFMOMA - 151 3rd St

De Young Museum - 50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr

Betty Ong Recreation Center - 1199 Mason St

Bernal Heights Recreation Center - 500 Moultrie St

Eureka Valley Recreation Center - 100 Collingwood St

Gene Friend Recreation Center - 270 6th St

Glen Park Recreation Center - Bosworth & O'Shaughnessy

Gate Park Senior Center - 6101 Fulton St

Hamilton Recreation Center - 1900 Geary Blvd

Harvey Milk Photo Center - 50 Scott St

Joseph Lee Recreation Center - 1395 Mendell St

Minnie & Lovie Ward Rec Center - 650 Capitol

Mission Art Center - 745 Treat Ave

Mission Recreation Center - 2450 Harrison St

Moscone Recreation Center - 1800 Chestnut St

Palega Recreation Center - 500 Felton St

Potrero Hill Recreation Center - 801 Arkansas St

Randall Museum - 199 Museum Way

Richmond Recreation Center - 251 18th Ave

Sharon Art Studio - Sharon Meadow

St. Mary’s Recreation Center - Murray & Justin Dr

Sunset Recreation Center - 2201 Lawton St

Tenderloin Recreation Center (17 and under only) -570 Ellis St

Upper Noe Recreation Center -Day & Sanchez St

East Bay:

Alameda

Mastick Senior Center - 1155 Santa Clara Ave.

Albany

Albany Library - 1247 Marin Ave.

Berkeley

Berkeley Drop-In Center - 3234 Adeline St.

BOSS Multi-Agency Service Center - 1931 Center St.

Women’s Daytime Drop-In Center - 2218 Action St.

Youth Spirit Artwork - 1740 Alcatraz Ave.

Berkeley Central Library - 2090 Kittredge St.

Berkeley Claremont Library - 2940 Benvenue Ave

Berkeley West Branch Library - 1125 University Ave

North Berkeley Senior Center - 1901 Hearst Ave.

South Berkeley Senior Center - 2939 Ellis St.

Castro Valley

Kenneth C. Aitken Senior Center - 17800 Redwood Road

First Presbyterian Church - 2490 Grove Ave.

Castro Valley Library - 3600 Norbridge Avenue

Castro Valley Community Center -18988 Lake Chabot Road

Dublin

Dublin Library - 200 Civic Plaza

Shannon Community Center - 11600 Shannon Ave.

Dublin Senior Center - 7600 Amador Valley Blvd.

The Wave at Emerald Glen Park - 4201 Central Pkwy

Shannon Park - 11600 Shannon Ave.

Emeryville

Emeryville Senior Center - 4321 Salem St.

Fremont

Fremont Senior Center - 40086 Paseo Padre Parkway

Fremont Main Library - 2450 Stevenson Blvd.

Irvington Library - 21825 Greenpark Dr.

Centerville Library - 3801 Nicolet Ave

Niles Library - 150 I St.

Family Resource Center - 39155 Liberty St.

Washington Hospital Library - 2500 Mowry Ave.

Hayward

Cannery Park - 125 B Street

Matt Jimenez Community Center - 28200 Ruus Road

Hayward City Hall Rotunda- 777 B St.

Hayward Main Library - 835 C St.

Hayward Weekes Library - 27300 Patrick Ave.

South Hayward Parish - 27287 Patrick Ave.

Livermore

Robert Livermore Community Center - 4444 East Ave.

Robert Livermore Aquatic Center - 4444 East Ave.

Livermore Public Library - 1188 S. Livermore Ave.

Rincon Library - 725 Rincon Ave.

May Nissen Swim Center

Springtown Library - 998 Bluebell Dr.

Newark

Newark Library - 6300 Civic Terrace Ave.

Newark Senior Center - 7401 Enterprise Drive

Oakland

North Oakland Senior Center - 5714 Martin Luther King Jr. Way

East Oakland Multipurpose Senior Center - 9255 Edes Avenue

St. Vincent DePaul Center - 2272 San Pablo Ave.

Fruitvale-San Antonio Senior Center - 3301 E 12TH St., Suite 201

Oakland Main Library - 125 14th St

Pleasanton

Pleasanton Senior Center - 5353 Sunol Blvd.

Pleasanton Public Library - 400 Old Bernal Ave.

San Leandro

San Leandro Public Library - 300 Estudillo Ave.

Marina Community Center - 15301 Wicks Blvd.

Ashland Community Center - 1530 167TH Ave.

San Lorenzo

San Lorenzo Community Center - 1970 Via Buena Vista

San Lorenzo Library - 395 Paseo Grande

Union City

Ruggieri Senior Center - 33997 Alvarado Niles Rd.

Union City Library - 34007 Alvarado Niles Rd.

Holly Community Center - 31600 Alvarado Blvd.

Union City Sports Center - 31224 Union City Blvd.

South Bay:

Campbell

Campbell Community Center - 1 W. Campbell Ave.

Campbell Library - 77 Harrison Ave.

Cupertino

Quinlan Community Center - 10185 N. Sterling Rd.

Gilroy

Gilroy Library - 350 W 6th St.

Gilroy Compassion Center - 370 Tomkins Ct.

Valley Medical Center South County Clinic - 7475 Camino Arroyo

Los Altos

Los Altos Library - 13 S. San Antonio Rd.

Woodland Branch - 1975 Grant Road

Los Gatos

Los Gatos Library - 100 Villa Avenue.

Milpitas

Community Center - 457 E. Calaveras Blvd

Barbara Lee Senior Center - 40 N. Milpitas Blvd

Sports Center - 1325 E. Calaveras Blvd

Milpitas Library - 160 N. Main Street

Morgan Hill

Centennial Recreation Center - 171 W. Edmundson Ave

Community and Cultural Center - 17000 Monterey Street,

Morgan Hill Library - 660 W. Main Avenue

Mountain View

Mountain View Public Library - 585 Franklin St.

Police/Fire Station Lobby - 1000 Villa St.

San Jose

All public libraries and community centers serve as a resource for emergency services, visit the city’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services website for more information.

Santa Clara

Central Park Library - 2635 Homestead Rd.

City Hall Cafeteria - 1500 Warburton Ave

Community Recreation Center - 969 Kiely Blvd.

Northside Branch Library - 695 Moreland Way

Senior Center - 1303 Fremont St.

Saratoga

Saratoga Library - 13650 Saratoga Ave

Sunnyvale