Where to Find Cleaner, Filtered Air in the Bay Area

Levels of the air quality range from unhealthy to hazardous for Northern California residents due to the wildfire in Butte County.
Cities have opened public spaces to offer relief from the fire smoke.
The Alameda County Health Care for the Homeless says centers such as libraries, shelters and cooling centers, normally used in case of heat emergencies, are equally effective during times of bad air.
ACHCH advises to check to see if these resource centers are open before going.
San Francisco Department of Emergency Management also has a list of respite locations that are open and free to the public below:
North Bay:
Fairfield
- Fairfield Civic Center Library - 1150 Kentucky St.
- Fairfield Cordelia Library - 5050 Business Center Dr.
Vacaville
- Vacaville Public Library – Cultural Center - 1020 Ulatis Drive
Suisun City
- Suisun City Library - 602 Pintail Dr.
Rio Vista
- Rio Vista Library - 44 South Second St.
Vallejo
- John F. Kennedy Library - 505 Santa Clara St.
- Springstowne Library - 1003 Oakwood Ave
Santa Rosa
- Finley Community Center - 2060 West College Ave.
San Francisco/Peninsula:
San Francisco
- Chinatown Branch Library - 1135 Powell Street
- Glen Park Branch Library - 2825 Diamond Street
- Mission Bay Library - 960 Fourth Street
- San Francisco Main Library - 100 Larkin Street
- Westfield San Francisco Centre - 865 Market Street
- Japantown Center Malls - 1737 Post Street
- Stonestown Galleria - 3251 20th Avenue
- Dr. George W. Davis Senior Center - 1751 Carroll Avenue
- Asian Art Museum - 200 Larkin St
- SFMOMA - 151 3rd St
- De Young Museum - 50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr
- Betty Ong Recreation Center - 1199 Mason St
- Bernal Heights Recreation Center - 500 Moultrie St
- Eureka Valley Recreation Center - 100 Collingwood St
- Gene Friend Recreation Center - 270 6th St
- Glen Park Recreation Center - Bosworth & O'Shaughnessy
- Gate Park Senior Center - 6101 Fulton St
- Hamilton Recreation Center - 1900 Geary Blvd
- Harvey Milk Photo Center - 50 Scott St
- Joseph Lee Recreation Center - 1395 Mendell St
- Minnie & Lovie Ward Rec Center - 650 Capitol
- Mission Art Center - 745 Treat Ave
- Mission Recreation Center - 2450 Harrison St
- Moscone Recreation Center - 1800 Chestnut St
- Palega Recreation Center - 500 Felton St
- Potrero Hill Recreation Center - 801 Arkansas St
- Randall Museum - 199 Museum Way
- Richmond Recreation Center - 251 18th Ave
- Sharon Art Studio - Sharon Meadow
- St. Mary’s Recreation Center - Murray & Justin Dr
- Sunset Recreation Center - 2201 Lawton St
- Tenderloin Recreation Center (17 and under only) -570 Ellis St
- Upper Noe Recreation Center -Day & Sanchez St
East Bay:
Alameda
- Mastick Senior Center - 1155 Santa Clara Ave.
Albany
- Albany Library - 1247 Marin Ave.
Berkeley
- Berkeley Drop-In Center - 3234 Adeline St.
- BOSS Multi-Agency Service Center - 1931 Center St.
- Women’s Daytime Drop-In Center - 2218 Action St.
- Youth Spirit Artwork - 1740 Alcatraz Ave.
- Berkeley Central Library - 2090 Kittredge St.
- Berkeley Claremont Library - 2940 Benvenue Ave
- Berkeley West Branch Library - 1125 University Ave
- North Berkeley Senior Center - 1901 Hearst Ave.
- South Berkeley Senior Center - 2939 Ellis St.
Castro Valley
- Kenneth C. Aitken Senior Center - 17800 Redwood Road
- First Presbyterian Church - 2490 Grove Ave.
- Castro Valley Library - 3600 Norbridge Avenue
- Castro Valley Community Center -18988 Lake Chabot Road
Dublin
- Dublin Library - 200 Civic Plaza
- Shannon Community Center - 11600 Shannon Ave.
- Dublin Senior Center - 7600 Amador Valley Blvd.
- The Wave at Emerald Glen Park - 4201 Central Pkwy
- Shannon Park - 11600 Shannon Ave.
Emeryville
- Emeryville Senior Center - 4321 Salem St.
Fremont
- Fremont Senior Center - 40086 Paseo Padre Parkway
- Fremont Main Library - 2450 Stevenson Blvd.
- Irvington Library - 21825 Greenpark Dr.
- Centerville Library - 3801 Nicolet Ave
- Niles Library - 150 I St.
- Family Resource Center - 39155 Liberty St.
- Washington Hospital Library - 2500 Mowry Ave.
Hayward
- Cannery Park - 125 B Street
- Matt Jimenez Community Center - 28200 Ruus Road
- Hayward City Hall Rotunda- 777 B St.
- Hayward Main Library - 835 C St.
- Hayward Weekes Library - 27300 Patrick Ave.
- South Hayward Parish - 27287 Patrick Ave.
Livermore
- Robert Livermore Community Center - 4444 East Ave.
- Robert Livermore Aquatic Center - 4444 East Ave.
- Livermore Public Library - 1188 S. Livermore Ave.
- Rincon Library - 725 Rincon Ave.
- May Nissen Swim Center
- Springtown Library - 998 Bluebell Dr.
Newark
- Newark Library - 6300 Civic Terrace Ave.
- Newark Senior Center - 7401 Enterprise Drive
Oakland
- North Oakland Senior Center - 5714 Martin Luther King Jr. Way
- East Oakland Multipurpose Senior Center - 9255 Edes Avenue
- St. Vincent DePaul Center - 2272 San Pablo Ave.
- Fruitvale-San Antonio Senior Center - 3301 E 12TH St., Suite 201
- Oakland Main Library - 125 14th St
Pleasanton
- Pleasanton Senior Center - 5353 Sunol Blvd.
- Pleasanton Public Library - 400 Old Bernal Ave.
San Leandro
- San Leandro Public Library - 300 Estudillo Ave.
- Marina Community Center - 15301 Wicks Blvd.
- Ashland Community Center - 1530 167TH Ave.
San Lorenzo
- San Lorenzo Community Center - 1970 Via Buena Vista
- San Lorenzo Library - 395 Paseo Grande
Union City
- Ruggieri Senior Center - 33997 Alvarado Niles Rd.
- Union City Library - 34007 Alvarado Niles Rd.
- Holly Community Center - 31600 Alvarado Blvd.
- Union City Sports Center - 31224 Union City Blvd.
South Bay:
Campbell
- Campbell Community Center - 1 W. Campbell Ave.
- Campbell Library - 77 Harrison Ave.
Cupertino
- Quinlan Community Center - 10185 N. Sterling Rd.
Gilroy
- Gilroy Library - 350 W 6th St.
- Gilroy Compassion Center - 370 Tomkins Ct.
- Valley Medical Center South County Clinic - 7475 Camino Arroyo
Los Altos
- Los Altos Library - 13 S. San Antonio Rd.
- Woodland Branch - 1975 Grant Road
Los Gatos
- Los Gatos Library - 100 Villa Avenue.
Milpitas
- Community Center - 457 E. Calaveras Blvd
- Barbara Lee Senior Center - 40 N. Milpitas Blvd
- Sports Center - 1325 E. Calaveras Blvd
- Milpitas Library - 160 N. Main Street
Morgan Hill
- Centennial Recreation Center - 171 W. Edmundson Ave
- Community and Cultural Center - 17000 Monterey Street,
- Morgan Hill Library - 660 W. Main Avenue
Mountain View
- Mountain View Public Library - 585 Franklin St.
- Police/Fire Station Lobby - 1000 Villa St.
San Jose
All public libraries and community centers serve as a resource for emergency services, visit the city’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services website for more information.
Santa Clara
- Central Park Library - 2635 Homestead Rd.
- City Hall Cafeteria - 1500 Warburton Ave
- Community Recreation Center - 969 Kiely Blvd.
- Northside Branch Library - 695 Moreland Way
- Senior Center - 1303 Fremont St.
Saratoga
- Saratoga Library - 13650 Saratoga Ave
Sunnyvale
- Sunnyvale Library - 665 W. Olive Ave.
- Sunnyvale Senior Center - 550 E. Remington Dr.