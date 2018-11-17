Where to Get a Free N95 Mask in the Bay Area

A man wears a mask while smoke from the Camp Fire fills the air in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Photographer: Michael Short/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Bay Area government agencies and local companies are handing out N95 masks to local communities in order to assist with air quality throughout the region.

The Alameda Police Department said in a tweet that they, along with the Alameda Fire Department, passed out over 4,000 masks to residents Friday.

Department officials are currently looking to provide more after eventually running out.

Kelly-Moore Paint Stores is also giving out out free masks to residents at participating Northern California locations with a limit of 5 per family.

You can find the list of locations here:

