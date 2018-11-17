Where to Get a Free N95 Mask in the Bay Area - NBC Bay Area
Where to Get a Free N95 Mask in the Bay Area

By Shellise West

Published 2 hours ago

    Bloomberg via Getty Images
    A man wears a mask while smoke from the Camp Fire fills the air in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Photographer: Michael Short/Bloomberg via Getty Images

    Bay Area government agencies and local companies are handing out N95 masks to local communities in order to assist with air quality throughout the region.

    The Alameda Police Department said in a tweet that they, along with the Alameda Fire Department, passed out over 4,000 masks to residents Friday. 

    Department officials are currently looking to provide more after eventually running out.

    Kelly-Moore Paint Stores is also giving out out free masks to residents at participating Northern California locations with a limit of 5 per family.

    You can find the list of locations here:

    Albany : 969 San Pablo Ave., Albany, CA 94706

    Antioch : 1014 Fitzuren Road, Antioch, CA 94509

    Auburn : 431 Grass Valley Highway, Auburn, CA 95603

    Cupertino: 1505 S. De Anza Blvd , Cupertino, CA 95014

    Campbell : 1501 W. Campbell Ave., Campbell, CA 95008

    Chico: 1221 Mangrove Ave., Chico, CA 95926

    Elk Grove : 10299 E. Stockton Blvd. #101, Elk Grove, CA 95624

    Fairfield : 1240 Oliver Road, Fairfield, CA 94534

    Fremont - Decoto : 3954 Decoto Road, Fremont, CA 94536

    Fremont - Fremont Blvd. : 4640 Auto Mall Parkway, Fremont, CA 94538

    Fresno : 4295 North Blackstone, Fresno, CA 93726

    Gilroy : 8565 Monterey St., Gilroy, CA 95020

    Hayward : 28722 Mission Blvd., Hayward, CA 94544

    Lafayette : 3707 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette, CA 94549

    Livermore : 3981 First Street, Livermore, CA 94551

    Lodi : 350 East Kettleman Lane, Lodi, CA 95240

    Manteca : 210 S. Main Street, Manteca, CA 95336

    Merced : 1637 “V” Street, Merced, CA 95340

    Milpitas : 301 W. Calaveras Blvd., Milpitas, CA 95035

    Modesto : 1004 McHenry Ave. Suite A, Modesto, CA 95350

    Morgan Hill : 820 E. Dunne Ave Suite #100, Morgan Hill, CA 95037

    Mountain View - El Camino : 180 El Camino Real East, Mountain View, CA 94040

    Mountain View - Fairchild : 411 Fairchild Drive, Mountain View, CA 94043

    Napa : 3199 Jefferson Street, Napa, CA 94558

    Novato : 881 Olive Ave., Novato, CA 94945

    Pacific Grove : 150 Country Club Gate Center, Pacific Grove, CA 93950

    Palo Alto : 411 Page Mill Road, Palo Alto, CA 94306

    Paso Robles : 611 Creston Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446

    Pleasant Hill : 1725 Contra Costa Blvd., Pleasant Hill, CA 94523

    Redwood City : 1391 Woodside Rd Suite 100, Redwood City, CA 94061

    Rocklin : 4257 Rocklin Road, Rocklin, CA 95677

    Rohnert Park : 480 Rohnert Park Exp., Rohnert Park, CA 94928

    S. San Francisco : 113 Hickey Blvd, S. San Francisco, CA 94080

    Sacramento - 65th : 6800 Folsom Blvd. Suite 200, Sacramento, CA 95819

    Sacramento - Raley : 5101 Raley Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95838

    Salida : 5382 Pirrone Road, Salida, CA 95368

    Salinas : 260 Griffin Street, Salinas, CA 93901

    San Carlos : 1075 Commercial St., San Carlos, CA 94070

    San Francisco - Bayshore : 701 Bayshore Blvd., San Francisco, CA 94124

    San Francisco - Divisadero : 364 Divisadero St., San Francisco, CA 94117

    San Jose - Alum Rock : 2910 Alum Rock Ave., San Jose, CA 95127

    San Jose - Auzerais : 710 Auzerais Ave., San Jose, CA 95126

    San Jose - Bascom : 1145 S. Bascom Ave., San Jose, CA 95128

    San Jose - Blossom : 469 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose, CA 95123

    San Jose - Camden : 1912 Camden Ave, San Jose, CA 95124

    San Jose - Saratoga : 375 Saratoga Avenue Suite C, San Jose, CA 95129

    San Jose - Silver Creek : 1650 East Capitol Expressway, San Jose, CA 95121

    San Luis Obispo : 187 Tank Farm Rd. Suite 120, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

    San Rafael : 601 East Francisco Blvd., San Rafael, CA 94901

    Santa Clara - El Camino : 2057 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA 95050

    Santa Clara - Laurelwood : 901 Laurelwood, Santa Clara, CA 95054

    Santa Cruz : 1001 Ocean St., Santa Cruz, CA 95060

    Santa Rosa - Fourth : 1026 Fourth Street, Santa Rosa, CA 95404

    Santa Rosa - Roberts : 217 Roberts Ave., Santa Rosa, CA 95401

    Seaside : 1201 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA 93955

    Sonoma : 18506 Highway 12, Sonoma, CA 95476

    Sonora : 880 Sanguinetti Road Suite A, Sonora, CA 95370

    Spanish Springs : 5318 Sparks Blvd. Suite 112, Sparks, NV 89436

    Stockton - Hammer : 3206 E. Hammer Lane Suite A1, Stockton, CA 95212

    Stockton - Mt. Diablo : 2225 Monte Diablo Ave., Stockton, CA 95203

    Sunnyvale : 999 East El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA 94087

    Tracy : 2630 North Tracy Blvd., Tracy, CA 95376

    Turlock : 2100 West Monte Vista Ave., Turlock, CA 95382

    Ukiah : 217 E. Gobbi Street, Ukiah, CA 95482

    Watsonville : 1405 Freedom Blvd., Watsonville, CA 95076

