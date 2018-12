Where's Dino? That's the question the folks who run an East Bay gas station want to know after their company's icon was ripped off. Jodi Hernandez reports.

Where's Dino?

That's the question the folks who run an East Bay gas station want to know after their company's icon was ripped off.

Surveillance video captured two thieves stealing the green, 12-foot dinosaur statue from in front of a Sinclair Gas Station in El Sobrante. But while the suspects have been caught, the Dino statue remains missing.

