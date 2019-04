A herd of goats somehow escaped their pen in Los Altos. (April 4, 2019)

Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office deputies Thursday responded to a late-night escape.

The incident, however, involved a herd of goats. Fifty goats to be exact.

The goats somehow escaped from their pen in Los Altos Hills.

Animal control officers, with the help of a sheep dog, herded the goats back to safety.