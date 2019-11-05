SERIES: Who Owns Silicon Valley?

These stories are part of a multi-newsroom investigative project involving Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, The Mercury News, KQED and Telemundo 48 Área de la Bahía.
Part 1: Who Owns Silicon Valley?
Stanford University, Apple, Google, Cisco, Intel and several real estate companies are among Silicon Valley’s top property owners according to an analysis of Santa Clara County assessor records for 2018. Click here to see the full story.
Part 2: Who Owns Silicon Valley: Stanford?
From Hewlett-Packard computers to Google search engines, Stanford University is credited with some of Silicon Valley’s biggest innovations. But is the university also partly to blame for the region’s biggest problem – the housing crisis? Click here to see the full story.
Part 3: Tale of Two Tech Titans and Their Response to Silicon Valley Housing Crisis
With the proposed development of downtown San Jose, one giant tech company takes a different approach compared to the recent development of the “Spaceship” campus down the road. Click here to see the full story.