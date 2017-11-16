Wild Boar on Leash Surrendered to Animal Control in SF - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Wild Boar on Leash Surrendered to Animal Control in SF

By Bay City News

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Wild Boar on Leash Surrendered to Animal Control in SF
    SF Animal Car & Control
    A baby wild boar is in the care of Animal Control in San Francisco. (Nov. 16, 2017)

    San Francisco residents surrendered a wild boar to Animal Care and Control officials this week in what officials are describing as a definite first for the agency.

    The residents apparently found Spirit, a young wild boar, when he was a baby three months ago in an area near Mount Shasta.

    They brought him home to keep as a pet, but developed doubts about keeping him as he got bigger, according to Deb Campbell, a spokeswoman for Animal Care and Control.

    Campbell said Spirit walked into the animal shelter on a harness and leash.

    Animal Care and Control is now looking for possible homes for Spirit at sanctuaries and licensed wildlife rehabilitation facilities.

    Possessing and transporting wildlife is illegal in California, with potential fines between $500 and $10,000.

    Published 42 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices