PG&E is ready to shut off power in all or parts of 12 Northern California counties due to the red flag warning through noon Monday. (Oct. 14, 2018)

Officials in Alameda, Napa and Sonoma counties are preparing for possible Pacific Gas and Electric power shutoffs in the wake of high fire danger warnings.

A news release tonight said PG&E is prepared to turn off electricity in all or parts of 12 Northern California counties Sunday night into Monday morning. High wind warnings are in effect in the Bay Area running through Monday morning. High winds raise the fire danger substantially in areas where vegetation is already painfully dry.

The greater likelihood is potentially turning off the power in advance of windy weather Sunday night, and PG&E and county officials are contacting customers directly and providing early warning notification, when and where possible, via automated calls, texts, and emails.

In June, Cal Fire announced that the utility's "electric power and distribution lines, conductors and the failure of power poles", caused at least a dozen wildfires in six Northern California counties.

Power shutoffs such as those proposed by PG&E now are done strictly as a last resort during extreme weather conditions, the utility's statement said.

"The safety of our customers and the communities we serve is PG&E's top priority. We know how much our customers rely on electric service and would only consider temporarily turning off power in the interest of safety, and as a last resort during extreme weather conditions," said Kevin Dasso, PG&E's vice president of electric asset management, in a statement.

"PG&E has a plan. We want our customers to have plans, too," Dasso said.

In Sonoma County, "We put the wheels in motion immediately and are working diligently to prepare for any potential PG&E power shut downs," said County Supervisor James Gore. "This would be the first event of its kind in Sonoma County and we are ready for the challenges it may bring."

Sonoma County's Emergency Management Division has developed an Electrical System De-energization Response Plan and put it into motion given PG&E's plan, said Gore, who emphasized the county has no control over whether the power is actually turned off.