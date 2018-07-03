 Wildfire Smoke Sets Off Vivid Bay Area Sunsets - NBC Bay Area
Wildfire Smoke Sets Off Vivid Bay Area Sunsets

The County Fire scorching terrain in Yolo and Napa counties triggered smoke to sweep across the Bay Area sky early this month, resulting in multicolored sunsets lighting up the region.
