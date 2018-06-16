Five-Acre Fire in Morgan Hill Leaves No Structural Damage - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Five-Acre Fire in Morgan Hill Leaves No Structural Damage

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published at 12:59 PM PDT on Jun 16, 2018 | Updated at 5:33 PM PDT on Jun 16, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Five-Acre fire in Morgan Hill

    Officials battled a five-acre wildfire Saturday afternoon in Morgan Hill.

    (Published Saturday, June 16, 2018)

    Officials battled a five-acre wildfire Saturday afternoon in Morgan Hill.

    The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. in the area of 16695 Dewitt Ave. 

    Thanks to the quick respondes of several fire agencies, it was out in about half an hour.

    The flames bruned fences right next to homes but no stuctures were threatened. 

    "It started moving pretty good," said witness Sal Alesse. "You could hear crackling and there were big flames for a while. And then it started going up, there is a real nice house up the mountain there, got real close to the back door.”

    The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices