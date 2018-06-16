Five-Acre Fire in Morgan Hill Leaves No Structural Damage

Officials battled a five-acre wildfire Saturday afternoon in Morgan Hill.

The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. in the area of 16695 Dewitt Ave.

Thanks to the quick respondes of several fire agencies, it was out in about half an hour.

The flames bruned fences right next to homes but no stuctures were threatened.

"It started moving pretty good," said witness Sal Alesse. "You could hear crackling and there were big flames for a while. And then it started going up, there is a real nice house up the mountain there, got real close to the back door.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.