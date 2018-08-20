Williams' Bid to Make 49ers' Backfield May Be Over

Niners running back Joe Williams (No. 32) tries to pick up yards vs. the Texans Saturday night. Williams suffered a rib injury during the game. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Joe Williams went into training camp eager to show what he can do after being sidelined in 2017 by an injury.

Now the second-year running back has been hit with another injury, putting his time with the 49ers in jeopardy.

Williams suffered a fractured rib in Saturday’s exhibition game loss to the Texans in Houston and could be headed for injured reserve. He rushed for 18 yards on eight carries against the Texans and had two catches for 14 yards. He reportedly had a rough game before having to leave with the injury. He couldn’t hold on to a catchable pass late in the game that was intercepted after hitting his hands and also had trouble in pass protection.

Going into the game, Williams looked as if he’d get plenty of opportunities for action because of injuries to Jerick McKinnon and Matt Breida the previous game. Williams needed a big night to get back in the running for a roster berth, having been passed on the depth chart by Jeremy McNichols. Plus the team signed veteran running back Alfred Morris last week, who had two good seasons with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator in Washington. Raheem Mostert also appears better positioned than Williams to make the roster after two summer games.

Williams, a fourth-round pick out of Utah in 2017, did get plenty of snaps but didn’t impress. Now he’s injured, and it seems likely he could be placed on injured reserve and fade out of the 49ers’ picture for 2018.

Williams was one of a handful of 49ers backups injured vs. the Texans, including offensive lineman Erik Magnuson (hamstring, likely lost for several weeks) and quarterback C.J. Beathard (sprained foot).

Shanahan said decisions about whether to put Williams and Magnuson on injured reserve are likely to be made this week or next. He also said Beathard’s injury “looked pretty bad.”

The 49ers will play their third exhibition game this Saturday in Indianapolis vs. the Colts.