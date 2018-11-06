The San Francisco Giants will celebrate the life of Hall of Famer and baseball legend Willie McCovey during a public event at AT&T Park Thursday morning.
McCovey died peacefully on Oct. 31 after battling ongoing health issues. He was 80.
Thursday's celebration of life at the home of the Giants is set to begin at 11:30 a.m., according to the team. The event is open to all fans.
Those planning to attend are encouraged to use public transportation and enter the stadium through the Willie Mays Plaza gates, the team announced. Parking Lot A near McCovey Cove will not be available for public parking.
McCovey played 22 years in the big leagues, including 19 seasons with the "Orange and Black." The six-time all-star captured the National League Rookie of the Year award in 1959 and the National League Most Valuable Player award in 1969.
The left-handed hitter launched 521 home runs, drove in 1,555 runs and tallied 2,211 hits during his time in the majors.
McCovey was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1986.
NBC Bay Area talked to Willie McCovey earlier this year for the Bay Area Revelations episode coined Champions of Baseball. Watch the full episode here.