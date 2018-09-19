Willow Glen Residents to Talk About Recent Crime Wave

Residents living in one of San Jose's more upscale neighborhoods will meet with authorities Wednesday night to learn more about how to protect themselves as the area endures a spate of crimes, including home invasion robberies, burglaries and auto thefts — some happening in broad daylight. Bob Redell reports.

Wednesday night's crime prevention meeting in Willow Glen marks the second such meeting in recent weeks.

More than 200 people filled the Willow Glen Community Center for the first meeting in which San Jose Police Department Chief Eddie Garcia received an earful from residents frustrated by criminals seemingly targeting their neighborhood.

Garcia announced the creation of a proactive burglary unit to bust rings of thieves and a soon-to-come street crimes unit. He also said that police will respond to alarms whether they're verified or not.

Since the meeting, some residents said they're not seeing much of a difference.

"All I read is in the neighborhood watch is that the police officers are slow in responding to crime," Leonard Marrufo said.

Some residents have argued that police should be increasing patrols in the neighborhood rather than putting crime prevention in the hands of ordinary citizens.

The latest crime prevention meeting is scheduled to take place between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Willow Glen Community Center located on Lincoln Avenue.

San Jose police and representatives from the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office will be in attendance talking about prevention methods, crime trends in the city and the judicial process for those who get busted.