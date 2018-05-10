Wind Advisory to Take Effect in North Bay, East Bay Hills

A brief warmup and strong winds headline the forecast. Meteorologist Kari Hall has the details in the Microclimate Forecast.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for hills in the North Bay and East Bay beginning Friday night and lasting until Saturday morning.

Gusty winds could blow debris across the landscape, topple trees and power lines, and lead to heightened fire danger, according to the National Weather service.

The advisory will be in place between 7 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday for elevations above 1,000 feet, according to the NWS.

Northeast winds will range from 25 to 40 mph, according to the NWS. Gusts could reach roughly 55 mph.