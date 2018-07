NBC Bay Area File image of San Francisco Fire Department ambulances.

A window washer in San Francisco suffered non life-threatening injuries after he fell 10 feet to the ground from an unstable scaffolding Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred on Owens Street and Gene Friend Way.

A a second worker was left dangling but was later rescued by the San Francisco Police Department, he also duffered non-life threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.