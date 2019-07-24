Windsor police are investigating a report of two abandoned horses that were left at a Home Depot parking lot Tuesday.

Windsor police are looking for the owners of two abandoned horses that were found in a parking lot Wednesday.

Police responded to a call at a Home Depot parking lot of an abandoned horse trailer and upon arrival police found the trailer contained two senior horses inside.

Witnesses reported seeing a maroon Ford pick-up truck parking at the lot Monday.

Officials say there is a possibility the horses may have been in the container for more than 18 hours without any food or water.

Staff from the nearby Walmart and Tractor Supply store gave Windsor deputies food and water for the horses.

Sonoma County Animal Services took the two horses to a nearby ranch and learned they are both female and over 20-25 years old.

The Sonoma County Animal Control asks anyone with information to call (707) 565-7100.