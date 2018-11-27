Winter Storm Watch Upgraded to Warning at Lake Tahoe - NBC Bay Area
Winter Storm Watch Upgraded to Warning at Lake Tahoe

Published 3 hours ago

    A winter storm warning has been issued for the Sierra Nevada, according to the National Weather Service. (Nov. 27, 2018)

    The National Weather Service has upgraded a winter storm watch to a winter storm warning Wednesday night for Lake Tahoe where as much as 2 feet of snow is possible on the mountaintops over the next few days.

    Service forecasters in Reno said Tuesday afternoon they issued the warning due to increased certainty over the storm pattern.

    It's in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday through 4 a.m. Friday for an area including Incline Village, Nevada and Truckee and South Lake Tahoe, California.

    Up to a foot (30 cm) of snow is expected in the mountains with 2 feet (60 cm) or more above elevations of 7,000 feet (2,133 meters) into Friday.

    Up to 3 feet (90 cm) is possible in the highest elevations further south from Bridgeport to Mammoth Lakes, California.

