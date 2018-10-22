With Lynch Out, Raiders' Doug Martin Will Get Opportunity

Raiders running back Doug Martin (No. 28) is expected to start in place of Marshawn Lynch. (Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images)

Earlier this season, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said backup running back Doug Martin had been looking very good in practice, but wasn’t getting many opportunities in games because Marshawn Lynch was playing at a high level.

Well, now Martin is going to get his chance. So will Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington.

With Lynch now out for an expected four weeks – or longer, with injured reserve a possibility – because of a groin injury, Oakland’s trio of backups will be splitting the snaps, starting with this Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts in Oakland.

Lynch has been highly effective, with 376 yards on 90 carries and three touchdowns, while also catching 15 passes for 84 yards.

Martin seems most likely to get the starts in Lynch’s absence, even though the limited chances he’s had haven’t been outstanding. He’s averaging just 3.7 yards on his 27 carries. Gruden says he believes in Martin, the former Tampa Bay back who’s had some big years.

“We’ve got a good back over there, Doug Martin, who’s ready to roll,” said Gruden earlier this season. “And Doug can’t get on the field.”

Martin recently said he’s completely familiar with the Raiders playbook and system and is healthy and eager to show what he can do.

“I definitely feel like I’m where I need to be,” he told reporters.

Washington and Richard will get more snaps, too, with Richard the team’s best third-down option. Richard has been excellent as a receiver this season, with a career-high 31 catches for 253 yards and a long of 32.

The question is, though, will the Raiders’ offensive line be able to open any holes for any of Lynch’s replacements? The line is a mess, noted Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com, with rookie left tackle Kolton Miller hurt, left guard Kelechi Osemele and right tackle Donald Penn out with injuries and backup guard Jon Feliciano, who took over for Osemele, also hurting. Center Rodney Hudson and right guard Gabe Jackson have been the only consistent, healthy players – so far.

The Raiders, 1-5, are set for a 1:05 p.m. kickoff Sunday in Oakland vs. the 2-5 Colts.