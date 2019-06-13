With Minicamp Complete, Garoppolo Ready to Continue Work

Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (No. 10) will continue working with quarterback coach Tom House before the opening of training camp. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The 49ers wrapped up their two-day mandatory minicamp Wednesday, but that doesn’t mean Jimmy Garoppolo is going to sit back and take things easy until the start of training camp in mid-July.

The 49ers quarterback told reporters he’s going to spend some time in Los Angeles with quarterback coach Tom House to fine-tune his skills. House has worked with several successful NFL and college quarterbacks, including Garoppolo’s former Patriots teammate, Tom Brady.

Now Garoppolo will spend more time with House, along with some of the 49ers wide receivers, noted Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee. Grant Cohn of the Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported House also worked with Garoppolo before recent organized team activities (OTAs).

Garoppolo said it’s just part of the preparation for training camp and the true kickoff to the 2019 season.

"You’re trying to recover at the same time getting ready for training camp," he told Biderman. "I think just having the timing of the offense down, being in rhythm with the receivers that I’ll work with and everything and just getting comfortable."

Garoppolo told reporters he’s pleased with the progress he’s made since knee surgery and rehabilitation and believes he’ll be fully ready to participate in all activities when training camp opens.