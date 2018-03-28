A CHP helicopter crew assists in transporting a woman in critical condition Wednesday after her vehicle plunged over a cliff in Pacifica. (March 28, 2018)

An 18-year-old woman was in critical condition Wednesday night after the vehicle she was driving plunged more than 300 feet over a cliff and onto a beach in Pacifica, according to the California Highway Patrol and Pacifica police.

At about 6:15 p.m., police responded to reports of a vehicle over a cliff that landed onto Muscle Rock Beach, police said. The North County Fire Authority also responded and first responders made their way down to the vehicle, locating a woman with major injuries, police said.

A CHP helicopter was called in to assist and transported the victim to Stanford University Medical Center, police said. She was listed in critical condition.

The crash is being investigated by Pacifica police. Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314.