Woman, 20, From Oakland Reported Missing in Iowa

A 20-year-old woman who grew up in Oakland has been reported missing from the small Iowa town in which she now lives, and was still missing Sunday afternoon, law enforcement officials said. (Published Sunday, July 22, 2018)

Molly Tibbetts



Mollie Tibbetts, who now lives in Brooklyn, Iowa, 60 miles east of Des Moines, apparently left a house in that small town where she was dogsitting to go on a late-night jog and hasn't been seen since. She did not show up at her job the next morning, according to the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office. Active searches are underway, according to Sandy Hartgers, a Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office dispatcher. She declined further comment Sunday.

Tibbetts is a student at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, about 50 miles east of Brooklyn. Sheriff's detectives have not said whether foul play is suspected, according to published reports.

In a statement, the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office said several agencies in that area are cooperating to help find Tibbetts.

She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has long brown hair and brown eyes.