Woman, 93, Hospitalized After Purse Snatcher Shoves Her to the Ground in Concord - NBC Bay Area
Woman, 93, Hospitalized After Purse Snatcher Shoves Her to the Ground in Concord

By Terry McSweeney

Published at 11:17 PM PDT on May 21, 2018 | Updated at 11:57 PM PDT on May 21, 2018

    Woman, 93, Injured After Purse Snatcher Knocks Her Down

    A 93-year-old woman was hospitalized with a broken hip after a purse snatcher knocked her to the ground last week at a bank in Concord. Terry McSweeney reports. (Published Monday, May 21, 2018)

    A 93-year-old woman was hospitalized with a broken hip after a purse snatcher knocked her to the ground last week at a bank in Concord.

    Police are searching for a man who approached two women from behind in a Bank of America parking lot Friday, grabbing their purses and shoving Ann Pedersen to the ground before racing off.

    The crime occurred in broad daylight as Pedersen was being escorted by a 63-year-old friend towards the bank.

    The suspect is described as 6 feet, 3 inches tall, with a large build, bald with a goatee.

    Police said he made the mistake of going inside the bank, where there are several surveillance cameras.

    Pedersen is a 45-year resident of Concord, according to her son. She remained hospitalized Monday after surgery for her broken hip. Her escort was uninjured.

    Concord police hope to have the surveillance images made public Tuesday.

