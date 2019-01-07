Repairs were underway Monday on the entrance to a San Jose library branch after a woman rammed a truck into it. (Jan. 7, 2019)

A woman was arrested Monday morning after she got into a city of San Jose workers' truck and rammed it into the front of a library branch, according to San Jose police.

Officers responded at about 8:55 a.m. to the Tully Community Library branch at 880 Tully Road on a report of a stolen vehicle, police said. City parks and recreation employees had parked a white Ford pickup truck in the parking lot of the library and were working outside the truck. The truck keys were inside the vehicle but not in the ignition, police said.

The unidentified suspect got into the truck, started it up and drove into the front door of the library several times, police said. The suspect then parked the stolen truck and got into her vehicle.

"The vehicle hit the building, but it happened before the library opened, so nobody was hurt," library worker Elizabeth Castaneda said.

Arriving officers took the woman into custody and booked her into Santa Clara County Jail on auto theft and felony vandalism charges, police said. Witnesses said she is a homeless woman who frequents the area.

The library remained opened Monday, but visitors had to use a rear entrance, Castaneda said. Repairs were expected to be completed by Tuesday evening.