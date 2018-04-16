File image.

A woman reports she was beaten and sexually assaulted after leaving a San Francisco bar and hailing a ride-share service, authorities said.

The woman, who was found near a Safeway in Sonoma early Saturday, had visible injuries to her face and neck, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives said the incident began before 5 a.m. The victim said she had been drinking at Bruno's Bar in San Francisco's Mission District. Before closing time she ordered a ride-share company to pick her up and take her home.

A vehicle arrived and she got in. The victim also noticed another man in the back seat with her, officials said.

The driver then drove to an unknown location in Sonoma, where the woman said she was beaten and choked by the rear-seat passenger. The victim also said she was sexually assaulted by both the passenger and driver.

The woman was able to get away. When deputies found her in Sonoma, she was missing her black boots, cell phone and identification.



Investigators said a vehicle description is unavailable and it is not clear if the vehicle she got in was actually with the ride-sharing company.

An investigation is ongoing and detectives are asking anyone who has information on the case to call 707-565-2185.

