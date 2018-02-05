A shooting sent a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries in San Jose late Saturday night, a police spokeswoman said Sunday. (Published Monday, Feb. 5, 2018)

Woman Clings to Life After Shooting in San Jose: Police

A shooting sent a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries in San Jose late Saturday night, a police spokeswoman said Sunday.

Officers responded just before midnight to the 3100 block of Cadillac Drive after receiving a report of a person having been shot, according to Officer Gina Tepoorten.

The officers found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound, the spokeswoman said. The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Tepoorten said.

Police are investigating the motive or circumstances of the

Investigative State Loophole Leaves Minors At Risk Using Uber and Lyft

shooting, the spokeswoman said. No suspects have been identified or apprehended so far.