Woman Clings to Life After Shooting in San Jose: Police - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
Woman Clings to Life After Shooting in San Jose: Police

By Bay City News

Published at 8:49 PM PST on Feb 4, 2018 | Updated at 12:12 AM PST on Feb 5, 2018

    A shooting sent a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries in San Jose late Saturday night, a police spokeswoman said Sunday.

    Officers responded just before midnight to the 3100 block of Cadillac Drive after receiving a report of a person having been shot, according to Officer Gina Tepoorten.

    The officers found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound, the spokeswoman said. The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Tepoorten said.

    Police are investigating the motive or circumstances of the

    shooting, the spokeswoman said. No suspects have been identified or apprehended so far.

