Woman Clings to Life After Shooting in San Jose: Police

A shooting sent a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries in San Jose late Saturday night, a police spokeswoman said Sunday.
Officers responded just before midnight to the 3100 block of Cadillac Drive after receiving a report of a person having been shot, according to Officer Gina Tepoorten.
The officers found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound, the spokeswoman said. The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Tepoorten said.
Police are investigating the motive or circumstances of the
shooting, the spokeswoman said. No suspects have been identified or apprehended so far.