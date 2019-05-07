Scott Olson/Getty Images

An eighth-grader was struck by a vehicle near Harvest Park Middle School in Pleasanton Friday as he was heading across Greenwood Road north of Valley Avenue towards his mother's parked car, according to the police.

Officers responded to the collision at 3:14 p.m. Friday.

The student had left the west curb line and was emerging from between two parked cars at the time of the collision. He sustained injuries to his mouth and face requiring medical attention.

Witnesses reported that the vehicle that slammed into the student continued south on Greenwood Road and parked along the curb on the other side of Valley Avenue. The driver waited for five minutes to pick up her child and then turned around and drove away.

A dashcam of one of the witness' cars captured images of the vehicle. It was a silver Toyota Sienna van with a female driver.

On Monday, the driver of the Toyota reported to the police that she realized she had been involved in the collision after seeing a news story on social media. The police took her statement and said that she has been cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with further information regarding the collision can contact the Pleasanton Police Department at (925) 931-5100.