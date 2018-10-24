Woman Dies After Being Struck by Truck in Santa Rosa - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
North Bay

North Bay

The latest news from around the North Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Woman Dies After Being Struck by Truck in Santa Rosa

By Diana San Juan

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Woman Dies After Being Struck by Truck in Santa Rosa

    A woman died Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle on Stony Point Road in Santa Rosa, police said.

    The Santa Rosa Police Department responded to the scene after reports came in of a woman struck by a black Chevy pickup truck. Upon arrival, officials found the woman lying on a one of the lanes with the driver near her.

    Officials began attempting to save her life but she was pronounced dead at the scene by Fire and Medical Personnel, police said.

    The victim was reportedly in the crosswalk at the time of the collision but the driver and witnesses said the truck had a green light and the right of way as the woman crossed the street.

    The victim has not been identified, the driver was identified as Jose Manuel Canseco-Moreno, 26, of Santa Rosa.

    Canseco-Moreno was cooperative with police and drugs and alcohol don’t appear to be a factor in the collision, police said.

    Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Jeff Woods of the Santa Rosa Police Department Traffic Division at 707-543-3636.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices