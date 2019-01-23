Woman Dies After Car Goes Down Ravine Off I-580 Near Altamont Pass - NBC Bay Area
Woman Dies After Car Goes Down Ravine Off I-580 Near Altamont Pass

By Bay City News

Published 8 minutes ago

    A woman died after a car went off of westbound Interstate Highway 580 and down a ravine Wednesday afternoon in eastern Alameda County near the Altamont Pass, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.

    The crash was reported at 1:21 p.m. on westbound Highway 580 near Grant Line Road.

    A vehicle went off the south edge of westbound Highway 580 and down a ravine between the westbound and eastbound sides of the highway before overturning, CHP Officer Tyler Hahn said.

    The driver died at the scene and her name hasn't been released.

    The crash initially blocked the two left westbound lanes of the highway in the area. All lanes reopened by 3:10 p.m., according to the CHP.

    Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call the Dublin CHP office at 925-828-0466.

