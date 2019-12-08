Woman Found Dead Along Rural Contra Costa County Road

A 42-year-old Discovery Bay woman was found dead Saturday night alongside a rural Contra Costa County road near Bethel Island, and California Highway Patrol investigators are trying to find out how she died.

The CHP responded at about 6:35 p.m. Saturday to a report of a woman lying by the side of Gateway Road just west of Piper Road. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was not released Sunday night.

A few hours later, the CHP received a call from a Bethel Island man who told them he might have hit the woman with his vehicle. The 56-year-old man's gray Honda showed damages consistent with such an accident, the CHP said.

The man has cooperated with investigators, the CHP said. The driver doesn't appear to have been using alcohol or drugs before the accident; the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office is doing toxicology work on the victim.

The entire incident remains under investigation late Sunday, and it has yet to be decided whether the driver will face any charges.

Anyone who witnessed this accident or knows of any possible events leading up to it is asked to call the CHP's Martinez office at (925) 646-4980.