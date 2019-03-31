Woman Found on Bay Point Sidewalk Pronounced Dead - NBC Bay Area
Woman Found on Bay Point Sidewalk Pronounced Dead

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 23 minutes ago

    Woman Found on Bay Point Sidewalk Pronounced Dead
    Authorities in Bay Point investigate a woman's death. (March 31, 2019)

    A woman who was found lying on a sidewalk in Bay Point early Sunday morning has been pronounced dead, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.

    The unidentified woman was found on Suisun Avenue near North Broadway Avenue, the sheriff's office reported. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Homicide detectives were called to the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

    An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 925-646-2441 or 925-313-2600. Those people wishing to remain anonymous can call 866-846-3592 or send an email to tips@so.cccounty.us.

    Further information was not immediately available.

