Woman Killed Inside Antioch Home: Suspect Detained: Police

A 30-year-old Antioch woman was found dead early Sunday morning in an Antioch house, and a 32-year-old man was being held Sunday in connection with the apparent homicide, Antioch police said.

Police were called at about 2:48 a.m. Sunday to a house on Big Horn Court in southeast Antioch, about a quarter mile northwest of Deer Valley High School. The body of the 30-year-old woman was found there, having suffered "suspicious injuries that appeared to be the cause of her death," police said in a statement.

A 32-year-old Antioch man was detained by police for questioning; it was unclear Sunday night what the relationship was, if any, between the man and the woman, or whether the man had been formally arrested.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident, and that no threat to the public remains.

Anyone with information that could relate to this incident is asked to call the Antioch Police Department's non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441.