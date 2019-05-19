Woman Killed Inside Antioch Home: Suspect Detained: Police - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Woman Killed Inside Antioch Home: Suspect Detained: Police

By Bay City News

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Woman Killed Inside Antioch Home: Suspect Detained: Police
    Getty Images
    File image

    A 30-year-old Antioch woman was found dead early Sunday morning in an Antioch house, and a 32-year-old man was being held Sunday in connection with the apparent homicide, Antioch police said.

    Police were called at about 2:48 a.m. Sunday to a house on Big Horn Court in southeast Antioch, about a quarter mile northwest of Deer Valley High School. The body of the 30-year-old woman was found there, having suffered "suspicious injuries that appeared to be the cause of her death," police said in a statement.

    A 32-year-old Antioch man was detained by police for questioning; it was unclear Sunday night what the relationship was, if any, between the man and the woman, or whether the man had been formally arrested.

    Police said this appears to be an isolated incident, and that no threat to the public remains.

    Anyone with information that could relate to this incident is asked to call the Antioch Police Department's non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices