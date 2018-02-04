Woman Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Shot in San Jose: Police - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Eagles Top Pats For First Super Bowl Title
OLY-BAY
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Woman Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Shot in San Jose: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published at 9:48 AM PST on Feb 4, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The 21 Most Exciting Flavors at Taste Washington
    NBC Bay Area
    Police investigate a shooting in San Jose. (Feb. 4, 2018)

    A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in San Jose late Saturday, according to police.

    The shooting occurred just before midnight along the 3100 block of Cadillac Drive, police said. Officers found the woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

    No suspects have been identified or taken into custody as of Sunday morning, according to police.

    A motive or any other circumstances regarding the shooting have not been released. An investigation is ongoing, according to police.

    Further information was not available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices