File image.

A woman sustained unknown injuries after being hit by a VTA train on 1st Street and Jackson Avenue in San Jose Friday night.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said the accident ocurred around 9:30 p.m.

The victim was conscious and was transported to the hospital where she is being treated for unknown injuries.

The VTA said a bus bridge was operating between Civic Center and St. James stations due to the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.